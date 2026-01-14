Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 540.6% in December

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,616 shares, an increase of 540.6% from the December 15th total of 1,345 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.0%

IGI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,945. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE: IGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income while preserving capital through investments primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. The trust pursues a total return strategy by allocating assets across a variety of debt instruments, including senior secured and unsecured corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and U.S. government agency obligations.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed to capitalize on yield opportunities and manage risk, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.