iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $85.4250, with a volume of 770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $942.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
