iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $85.4250, with a volume of 770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $942.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

