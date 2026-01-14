Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.2970, with a volume of 25810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

EFXT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary?headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

