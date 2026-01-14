2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.02, but opened at $67.58. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 1,818,852 shares traded.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

