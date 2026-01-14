Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.7960, with a volume of 1250489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

