Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOODN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company focuses on net?leased assets, where tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance, providing Gladstone Commercial with predictable, long?term income streams. Its investment strategy targets properties occupied by creditworthy lessees under leases that typically range from five to twenty years in term.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2005, Gladstone Commercial is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliate led by industry veteran David Gladstone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.