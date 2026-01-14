Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.81. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $7.3840, with a volume of 141,013 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 17.9%

The stock has a market cap of $655.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,129 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.