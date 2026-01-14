Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $14.72. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

