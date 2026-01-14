Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $251.59, but opened at $263.00. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $252.7520, with a volume of 66,962 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.5%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
