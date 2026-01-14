iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.60, but opened at $83.34. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $82.4820, with a volume of 40,564,336 shares.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Spot silver has moved to record levels above $90 on safe-haven flows and softer U.S. CPI, directly supporting SLV’s NAV and likely driving ETF inflows. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market pieces are targeting $100 silver in the near term (momentum narratives and price forecasts), which can attract momentum traders into SLV. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: CME’s launch of a cash?settled 100?ounce silver futures contract aimed at retail investors should increase market accessibility and liquidity for silver exposure, potentially supporting ETF demand. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Silver-mining stocks are rallying alongside the metal; this confirms a broad market move but is only an indirect signal for SLV, which tracks the metal itself rather than miners’ equity fundamentals. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-level exploration updates (e.g., small miners advancing projects) reinforce sector interest but have limited direct impact on SLV flows. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Strategist warnings that shares of precious metals could face sharp corrections after parabolic moves (Citigroup and others note vulnerability after rapid rallies) increase the risk of short-term pullbacks for SLV. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum-driven and geopolitically fueled spikes can be volatile and subject to quick reversals if macro data or tensions ease, presenting downside risk for traders holding SLV on breakout bets. Article Title
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- A month before the crash
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.