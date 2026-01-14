iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.60, but opened at $83.34. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $82.4820, with a volume of 40,564,336 shares.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

Spot silver has moved to record levels above $90 on safe-haven flows and softer U.S. CPI, directly supporting SLV's NAV and likely driving ETF inflows.

Analysts and market pieces are targeting $100 silver in the near term (momentum narratives and price forecasts), which can attract momentum traders into SLV.

CME's launch of a cash?settled 100?ounce silver futures contract aimed at retail investors should increase market accessibility and liquidity for silver exposure, potentially supporting ETF demand.

Silver-mining stocks are rallying alongside the metal; this confirms a broad market move but is only an indirect signal for SLV, which tracks the metal itself rather than miners' equity fundamentals.

Company-level exploration updates (e.g., small miners advancing projects) reinforce sector interest but have limited direct impact on SLV flows.

Strategist warnings that shares of precious metals could face sharp corrections after parabolic moves (Citigroup and others note vulnerability after rapid rallies) increase the risk of short-term pullbacks for SLV.

Momentum-driven and geopolitically fueled spikes can be volatile and subject to quick reversals if macro data or tensions ease, presenting downside risk for traders holding SLV on breakout bets.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

About iShares Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

