Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.72, but opened at $19.51. Zai Lab shares last traded at $19.7080, with a volume of 120,248 shares changing hands.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 46.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 10,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $188,017.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,175.13. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

