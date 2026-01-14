First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,668 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 154,707 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. 64,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,493. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,270,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after buying an additional 108,814 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,281,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 715,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

