First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,668 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 154,707 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. 64,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,493. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
