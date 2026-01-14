First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 127,947 shares, a growth of 764.7% from the December 15th total of 14,796 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 6,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This represents a $10.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 246,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 170,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.