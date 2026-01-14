First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 127,947 shares, a growth of 764.7% from the December 15th total of 14,796 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 6,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $33.42.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This represents a $10.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
