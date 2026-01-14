Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £278.52 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Judge acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,321 per share, with a total value of £278.52.

JMAT stock traded up GBX 6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,356.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,008. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,995.33. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,131 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,420 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

