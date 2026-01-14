IMI (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £130.90 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite acquired 5 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,618 per share, with a total value of £130.90.

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Roy Twite bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,476 per share, with a total value of £148.56.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Roy Twite purchased 6 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,486 per share, with a total value of £149.16.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of LON:IMI traded down GBX 14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,608. 965,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,091. The company has a market cap of £6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,472.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,331.57. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,655.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMI has been the topic of several research reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,760 target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered IMI to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,670.71.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

