Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS: VEOEY) is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

