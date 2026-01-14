J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Insider Simon Roberts Sells 30,340 Shares

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Roberts sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308, for a total transaction of £93,447.20.

Shares of LON SBRY traded up GBX 1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 310. 10,372,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,246,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.03. J Sainsbury plc has a twelve month low of GBX 223.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 360.40. The firm has a market cap of £6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 366 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.67.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer.

Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank.

