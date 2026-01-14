CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

CAE stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,614. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CAE has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $897.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,820 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 5.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

