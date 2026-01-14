Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 82,749 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Plan Group Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

