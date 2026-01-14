Plan Group Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

PDBC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

