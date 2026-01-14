Cloudfield (LON:CHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudfield (LON:CHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Cloudfield Stock Performance
Cloudfield has a 1-year low of GBX 1.56 and a 1-year high of GBX 8.90. The stock has a market cap of £118,000.00, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.02.
About Cloudfield
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudfield
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.