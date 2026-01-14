iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Holdings Reduced by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $100.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

