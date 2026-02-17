Symbol Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $132.32 thousand worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,511,974,199 coins and its circulating supply is 6,351,384,927 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

