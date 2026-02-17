Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Roadside Real Estate had a net margin of 10,067.05% and a return on equity of 554.00%.

Roadside Real Estate Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ROAD traded up GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,598. Roadside Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 27 and a 1-year high of GBX 76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.85. The stock has a market cap of £103.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62.

Get Roadside Real Estate alerts:

About Roadside Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Roadside is a real estate business focused on building and scaling a high-quality portfolio of modern roadside retail assets, including modern EV charging infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadside Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadside Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.