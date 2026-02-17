Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.19 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $81.19 million and $2.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is blog.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000. The last known price of Threshold is 0.00728208 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $2,597,897.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

