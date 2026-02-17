TokenFi (TOKEN) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. TokenFi has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $1.20 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenFi has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,072.67 or 1.00149954 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi launched on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.00331239 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $914,288.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using US dollars.

