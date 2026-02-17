Fantom Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $46.27 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,072.67 or 1.00149954 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,803,634,836 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.