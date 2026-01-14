Plan Group Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,065 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

