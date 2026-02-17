TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $1,126,560.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Weber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,019.48. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 440,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,249. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $17,069,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

