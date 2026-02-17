TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $2,197,908.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Shadrak Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $233.01. The stock had a trading volume of 508,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,759. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.75.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Get Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.