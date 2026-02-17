Insider Buying: Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases 94 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £151.34.

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 15th, Katerina Patmore acquired 89 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 per share, with a total value of £149.52.

On Monday, December 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, with a total value of £149.24.

Harworth Group Trading Down 0.2%

LON:HWG traded down GBX 0.34 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,093. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 158 and a 12-month high of GBX 190.50. The company has a market cap of £519.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 210 to GBX 212 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harworth Group

Harworth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.