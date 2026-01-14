SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,479 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 207,712 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

