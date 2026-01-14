SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS) Releases Earnings Results

SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SemiLEDS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%.

SemiLEDS Stock Down 1.5%

LEDS stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SemiLEDS has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SemiLEDS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SemiLEDS Company Profile

SemiLEDS Corp. is a developer and manufacturer of high-performance light?emitting diode (LED) solutions serving a range of commercial, industrial and specialty markets. The company designs, packages and sells both white and ultraviolet LED products that are used in applications such as general illumination, horticultural lighting, architectural accent lighting and specialty curing or sterilization processes. SemiLEDS’ product portfolio encompasses single?die high?power LEDs, multi?chip arrays and custom modules tailored to specific customer requirements.

Leveraging in?house research and development capabilities, SemiLEDS focuses on delivering advanced thermal management, high luminous efficacy and long operational lifetimes in its LED offerings.

