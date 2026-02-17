Ontology Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.32 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $43.32 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.28 or 0.02924054 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Github, Medium”

