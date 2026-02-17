Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Price

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.63.

NYSE CI opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

