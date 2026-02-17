Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Increases By 40.0%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 113,276 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 80,936 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of EVI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EVI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVI Industries
Institutional Trading of EVI Industries
EVI Industries Price Performance
EVI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 1,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,463. EVI Industries has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.04.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.18%.
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It offers washroom equipment, such as washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and vended machines; finishing equipment comprising sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment, including conveyor and rail systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVI Industries
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.