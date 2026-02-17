Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Increases By 40.0%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 113,276 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 80,936 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of EVI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EVI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

EVI Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 30,492.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,212,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,208,429 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 808,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 1,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,463. EVI Industries has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.04.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It offers washroom equipment, such as washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and vended machines; finishing equipment comprising sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment, including conveyor and rail systems.

