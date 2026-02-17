Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,270 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 13,223 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 52,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Youxin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YAAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 2,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,701. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Youxin Technology has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Get Youxin Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Youxin Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Youxin Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youxin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youxin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.