PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes $625,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cencora by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,210,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,823,000 after buying an additional 52,693 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $345.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.10. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.77 and a 52-week high of $377.54.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,009,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.