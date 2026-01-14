Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 128,147 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,147 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $143,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 43.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 70.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 193,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 324.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,980 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

