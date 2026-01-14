MGO One Seven LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JMID

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 11.19% of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.0772 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth through investments in mid-cap US stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. JMID was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

