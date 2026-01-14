Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,434 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 314.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 20.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $403,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 474,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.68 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.950-4.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,822,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,115.72. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $51,828.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $39,741.38. The trade was a 56.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.