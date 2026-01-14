MGO One Seven LLC Buys 9,164 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

