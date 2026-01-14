ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.86 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 154719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Down 3.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $506,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,533.77. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $8,849,150 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 43.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,747 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ACM Research by 79.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.