Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.4190, with a volume of 1395846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 61.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

