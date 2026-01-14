Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 585 and last traded at GBX 555, with a volume of 24139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537.50.

Irish Continental Group Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services. The Container and Terminal segment provides door-to-door and feeder lift on lift off freight services under the Eucon brand, stevedoring, and other related terminal services, as well as operates container terminals in the ports of Dublin and Belfast.

