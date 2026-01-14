Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $262.00 and last traded at $261.0010, with a volume of 8815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Vertical Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on Nordson in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.32. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $751.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,200. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $139,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,093,000 after acquiring an additional 376,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

