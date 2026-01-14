Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $91.35

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.3462.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.