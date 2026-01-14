Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $935.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $932.11.

PH stock opened at $938.67 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $939.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $869.98 and its 200 day moving average is $786.97. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total value of $2,226,287.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,907.20. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,166,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,556,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

