Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Asana Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 79.80% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,101,065.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 764,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,655.66. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 83,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,197,117.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 993,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,359.47. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600,027 shares of company stock worth $23,904,222. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Asana by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

