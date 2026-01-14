Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.09. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a China-based designer and manufacturer of clean energy solutions specializing in biomass resource utilization. The company develops and produces pellet fuel production lines, biomass boilers, pellet stoves and turnkey systems for sustainable heat and power generation. Its product portfolio also includes industrial?scale pelletizers, dryers, combustion equipment and control systems optimized for agricultural and forestry residues.

Beyond equipment supply, Greenland Technologies provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with installation, commissioning and maintenance support for biomass energy facilities.

